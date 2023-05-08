KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools has named a new principal at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Brian Tate will serve as the school’s permanent principal effective immediately.

Tate had been serving as interim principal since November 2022 when he replaced Chris Hampton, who left the position to become superintendent.

According to the school system, Tate has served as a teacher, team leader, curriculum specialist, adjunct professor, and school administrator. He has been an assistant principal at Dobyns-Bennett for the past 11 years.