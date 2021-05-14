Brewery and beer garden planned for downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Partnership has announced plans for a brewery and beer garden in downtown Greeneville.

It would be located at 119 W. Depot Street, where the old Kiker General Store is located.

Plans for the property include a beer garden in the vacant lot next to the old general store, a second-floor suite and rooftop overlooking the garden area, and a brewery inside the building.

Kevin and Kim Thompson of Thompson & Associates have purchased the property, including the adjacent vacant lot, according to the Greene County Partnership.

“We feel this is the missing link for Greeneville in terms of adult socialization and nightlife,” the Thompson’s said in a release.

This is part of the downtown Greeneville revitalization project. The first phase involves a new streetscape, underground utilities, and designated festival area on Depot Street.

The Greene County Partnership says renovations to the property are already underway.