Brewers from ten states compete at inaugural Hoppy Possum beer festival in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Instead of competing for runs – brewers are competing for the best beer at TVA Credit Union Ball Park in Johnson City.

The inaugural Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup Beer Festival wraps up at 6 p.m. Saturday.

49 brewers from 10 different states served up brews to people looking to enjoy the beautiful and summer-like weather.

We met a brewer who came all the way from Arkansas to compete.

“I’ve had some health issues. Being away enjoying people, enjoying life,” Brett Causey of Deplorable Brewing Co. said.

Gavin Andrews with the festival said brewers are competing for $10,000 in cash prizes based on what people think are the best beers.

“You’re not going to find any commercially available beer here. It’s all one off, impossible to find anywhere, amateur brewed,” Andrews said.

110 different beers were served.