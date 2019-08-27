Brethern Church Road to be renamed to Brethren Church Road

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Commission approved renaming a road that has been a source of confusion.

Commissioners voted Monday evening to rename Brethern Church Road to Brethren Church Road.

First responders have expressed concern because the road’s name is similar to another road, Brethren Church Drive, which is also located in Jonesborough. Both roads are about nine miles apart.

SEE ALSO: Roads with similar names causing problems for EMS teams in Washington County, TN

County leaders hope renaming Brethern Church Road to a more correct spelling will cut down on the confusion.

Addresses along the road will also be changed to four-digit numbers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss