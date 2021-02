HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) – Breaks Interstate Park has extended its closure until at least Tuesday after freezing weather battered the park.

According to a post from the park Monday, temperatures in the park remain below freezing and trees have continued to fall.

The park intends to reopen once it is safe.

On Friday, park officials posted saying the park was without power, phone service and internet due to downed trees and other damage. Reservations were canceled for Friday.