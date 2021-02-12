Breaks Interstate Park cancels reservations for Feb. 12 after ice storm knocks out utilities

HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) – Winter weather has left Breaks Interstate Park without internet, electricity and phone service Friday morning.

According to a post from the park, reservations with an arrival date of Friday, February 12 have been canceled due to the damage from an ice storm.

The park posted Wednesday warning visitors of the possibility of the weather and offering full refunds.

Reservations at the park are not being accepted until after the morning of Monday, February 15.

Park officials said in Friday’s post that they would be in contact with guests to offer full refunds.

