BREAKING: Certain carriers unable to reach 911 in Washington, Sullivan, Carter County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local people are experiencing trouble reaching 911 this morning.

According to Washington County Dispatch Administration, an outage that occurred around 5:30 a.m. this morning is preventing certain carriers from reaching them.

Verizon and AT&T are experiencing trouble reaching 911 in Washington County, but Sprint can reportedly reach the number.

Washington County Dispatch also confirmed that this outage was widespread in East Tennessee and Kentucky.

Sullivan County Emergency Communications has also reported in a release that AT&T is experiencing a major network issue in Tennessee and Kentucky and callers will only reach a busy signal if they dial 911.

Carter County EMS also confirmed they were having issues receiving calls from certain mobile devices but were unable to confirm which carriers.

The outage is currently being worked on and authorities hope to have it resolved soon.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will update you both on-air and online as this develops.