BREAKING: Wanted TN man found in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va., (WJHL) – George Allen Russ has been apprehended in Abingdon Virginia.
The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Russ as a suspect that caused a school to go on a soft lockdown last Friday.
According to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, Russ was located and arrested at a motel in the exit 19 area, Saturday at approximately 1:00 am.
Russ was wanted after leading deputies on a pursuit and fleeing on foot into the woods on Friday, October 18, off Rich Valley Road.
According to a police report, Russ, 42, from 15423 Fall Hill Road, Abingdon, was arrested on outstanding charges of felony elude, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, misdemeanor driving on a revoked license, misdemeanor fleeing from law enforcement officer, misdemeanor reckless driving and fugitive from justice out of Tennessee.
Russ is being held at the Abingdon facility of the Southwest VA Regional Jail Authority without bond.