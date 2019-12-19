BREAKING: US Marshals, other departments on scene of standoff near Orebank Road in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple departments are on the scene of a standoff near Orebank Road in Sullivan County.

The situation is currently developing at a house on Cannon Street off of Orebank Road. Law enforcement is outside of the house behind vehicles.

Traffic is still currently passing the scene on Orebank Road.







According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service are on the scene.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, they were called to the scene to assist by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson is on the scene.

The sheriff’s office and Bloomingdale Fire Department are currently on the scene.

