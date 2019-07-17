Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim’s status unknown at this time
Tristan Rettke found NOT guilty of civil rights intimidation

by: News Channel 11 Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- After hours of deliberation, jurors came back with a verdict in the case of a former ETSU student accused of civil rights intimidation.

The jurors returned a verdict of NOT guilty on 4 out of 5 counts, including civil rights intimidation.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton was inside the courtroom when the verdict was read.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trial underway for former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation

He reports that the jury only returned a guilty verdict on the count of disrupting an organized event.

The jury recommended a $500 fine.

Rettke will be sentenced on August 14th at 1:30 p.m.

