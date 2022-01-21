Sullivan County deputy critically injured in shooting on Riley Hollow Road

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy is in critical condition after a shooting in Bluff City early Friday morning, according to Sullivan County Sherrif Jeff Cassidy.

Cassidy said officers tried to initiate a stop on a subject with “four to five” warrants shortly after midnight when he tried to run, barricading himself inside a home on Riley Hollow Road, which remains closed as of 8 a.m.

Riley Hollow Road (PHOTO: WJHL)

“We are attempting negotiations right now,” Cassidy told News Channel 11. “We are attempting to talk to him, trying to get him to come out peacefully. He’s refusing to do so at this time.”

That suspect then fired at least one shot through the door, striking the Sullivan County deputy. That deputy has been taken to Johnson City Medical Center with critical injuries and is awaiting surgery as of 6 a.m.

Cassidy said he received the call around 1 a.m. that the deputy had been shot.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to pull the injured officer away from the scene to receive medical help.

As of 6 a.m., the suspect remained barricaded inside the home, and additional shots have been fired. Bristol Virginia Police are on scene with an armored vehicle, as well as Kingsport Police with a drone. The Kingsport Bomb Squad is also on scene.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and District Attorney Barry Staubus are also on scene.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area at this time. Cassidy said the district has notified bus drivers to avoid the area and advised parents and students in the area to stay inside, but there have been no changes to school schedules at this time.

