UPDATE: Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley believes a body found off Little Mountain Road belongs to Luc Vance, who was reported missing in late October.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a body has been found with the backpack of missing Unicoi County man Luc Vance nearby.

The body was found off of Little Mountain Road, which is off of Scioto Road, in Unicoi County according to Sheriff Mike Hensley.

Hensley says a backpack containing items belonging to Vance was found near the body.

The sheriff has notified the family of the discovery of the body and the backpack.

The sheriff said deputies, TBI and the medical examiner’s office will be on scene for several hours Monday night.

Deputies at the scene say the area where the body was located is only accessible by ATV or on foot.

Vance was reported missing from his home in late October.

Last month, Sheriff Mike Hensley revealed that investigators found a note in a safe inside of Vance’s home that suggested he may have been planning to harm himself.

