BREAKING: One person dead after shooting involving Sullivan County deputy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus that there has been an officer-involved shooting in Sullivan County.

That shooting reportedly happened on the 900 block of Silver Grove Road in Bluff City and involved at Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department deputy and another individual.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Silver Grove Road in Bluff City. PIO @TBILeslie will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/QXZWWSIg9P — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 3, 2019

The individual shot by a deputy has died, according to Staubus.

