1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: One person dead after shooting involving Sullivan County deputy Carter County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of body found on Appalachian Trail

BREAKING: One person dead after shooting involving Sullivan County deputy

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus that there has been an officer-involved shooting in Sullivan County.

That shooting reportedly happened on the 900 block of Silver Grove Road in Bluff City and involved at Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department deputy and another individual.

The individual shot by a deputy has died, according to Staubus.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update you as this story develops both on-air and on WJHL.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss