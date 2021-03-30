Virginia State Police investigating after 1 killed in Bristol officer-involved shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, Va. Tuesday morning where at least one person has died.

According to Bristol, Virginia Police Captain Maynard Ratcliff, the officer-involved shooting occurred at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Ratcliff.









As of 5:23 a.m., News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and has confirmed the officer-involved shooting happened at the Rodeway Inn located at 2221 Euclid Ave. Bristol, Va.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:17 a.m., according to Ratcliff.

BREAKING: One suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, VA at the Rodeway Inn. No officers injured. Investigation has been turned over to Virginia State Police. pic.twitter.com/VTvdmmTVGn — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 30, 2021

Ratcliff said Bristol, Virginia Police have turned over the investigation to Virginia State Police, who have arrived on-scene.

Bristol, Virginia police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at the Rodeway Inn off of Euclid Ave. and Gate City HWY in the early morning hours Tuesday. This investigation is active, we are working to gather more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/7d0ONeknRR — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 30, 2021

