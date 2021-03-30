LIVE NOW /
Virginia State Police investigating after 1 killed in Bristol officer-involved shooting

Local

by: Kasey Marler

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, Va. Tuesday morning where at least one person has died.

According to Bristol, Virginia Police Captain Maynard Ratcliff, the officer-involved shooting occurred at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Ratcliff.

As of 5:23 a.m., News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and has confirmed the officer-involved shooting happened at the Rodeway Inn located at 2221 Euclid Ave. Bristol, Va.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:17 a.m., according to Ratcliff.

Ratcliff said Bristol, Virginia Police have turned over the investigation to Virginia State Police, who have arrived on-scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

