CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan College President Bill Greer and Board of Trustees Chairman Ron Dove announced Friday that the institution will be changing its name.

Effective June 1, 2020, Milligan College will be no more. Instead, it will be Milligan University.

This announcement was made following the college’s fall board meeting, which kicked off Homecoming weekend.

HAPPENING NOW: President Dr. Bill Greer and Board of Trustees Chairman Ron Dove will be making a big announcement on developments about Milligan College’s future! 🏫 pic.twitter.com/xIdfJGMlUx — Pheben Kassahun WJHL (@PKassahunTV) October 25, 2019

JUST IN: @MilliganCollege is changing its name to Milligan University effective June 1, 2020. — Pheben Kassahun WJHL (@PKassahunTV) October 25, 2019

According to a press release from Milligan, the board approved the decision regarding the name change after two years of study and after considering the input from a number of stakeholders including alumni, faculty, staff, the college’s strategic planning committee, and others.

“The name Milligan University” reflects who we are today and our journey to this moment,” Greer said in the release. “While our name and program offerings may change, who we are at our core hasn’t wavered for over 150 years. Our new designation affirms our resolve that ‘Christian education is the hope of the world,’ and will help ensure that the impact of a Milligan education will endure for decades to come.”

Greer stated this is a “landmark day” in Milligan’s history.

The first project for Milligan University will be student-centered. Thanks to a generous donation from the 3CLANE Family Foundation, Inc., Milligan’s student center will undergo a dramatic revitalization next summer.” –Pres. Bill Greer #MilliganUniversity #June2020 pic.twitter.com/v4nzd3nfec — Milligan College (@MilliganCollege) October 25, 2019

In 2014, Milligan reorganized its numerous academic areas into five schools, the release read. In 2015, the release continued, Emmanuel Christian Seminary became an embedded seminary within the college.

Today, Milligan College offers over 100 undergraduate academic programs ad 13 graduate programs, including a doctor of education and a doctor of ministry, the release said.

President Greer: Under this new name, the school’s first project will be the student center getting a facelift. pic.twitter.com/qazRrdRUSs — Pheben Kassahun WJHL (@PKassahunTV) October 25, 2019

“Milligan’s current student body already reflects a university setting with populations of traditional and nontraditional undergraduates, as well as graduate students,” Greer said in the release. “A record-breaking 1,335 students were welcomed to campus this fall, representing 35 states and over 30 countries. In addition, one-third of Milligan’s students are currently enrolled in graduate programs.”

Pres. Bill Greer announced today that the Milligan College Board of Trustees has voted to change the name of Milligan College to Milligan University effective June 1, 2020. #MilliganUniversity #June2020 #ForwardEver pic.twitter.com/fu3CASLoEi — Milligan College (@MilliganCollege) October 25, 2019

This expansion led Milligan to be considered as a university by external organizations, including U.S. News and World Report and the Carnegie Foundation. Milligan, the release said, continues to rise in national rankings for its quality and value. This year, Milligan jumped 10 spots to No. 13 among U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Regional Universities” in the South and ranked No. 4 for “Best Value Schools” in this category.

“The university name is integral to a number of strategic goals of Milligan, including greater market recognition, continued enrollment growth, expanded international partnerships and student recruitment,” the release read.

Greer said the word “College” sounds “inferior” to students from outside of the U.S. The school has a lot of international students so the administration wanted to be more appealing to other countries, he said Friday.

While most colleges and universities have seen a decrease in international students in recent years, Milligan’s international student population grew by 28 percent from last year and now comprises 5 percent of the entire student body.

“Milligan’s board, along with Milligan’s senior administration, have worked carefully, thoroughly and prayerfully to discern what is best for Milligan,” Dove said in the release. “Milligan University best describes our commitment to creating a diverse and dynamic educational institution. The board is charged with stewarding this institution into what promises to be a very exciting future, and we look forward to seeing how Milligan University will continue to impact the world.”

Green also announced Friday that the first major campus project will be student-focused.

“Thanks to a generous donation from 3CLANE Family Foundation, Inc., Milligan’s student center will undergo a dramatic revitalization next summer,” the release read.

“I am deeply grateful to the 3CLANE Family Foundation for making this project possible,” Greer said. “The generosity of this family foundation has been manifest through their support of the Neely Scholarships at Emmanuel Christian Seminary and will now impact the entire university as we carry out this project in the heart of campus.”

For more information on Milligan University, please visit their website by clicking here.