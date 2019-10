KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 was inside the courtroom Tuesday as Harry Weaver, the man accused of entering a Kingsport dentist office and shooting and killing his wife back in February, waived his right to a jury trial.

Photo: WJHL

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck was inside the courtroom and reports that Weaver was sentenced to life in prison.

FILE

