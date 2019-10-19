Investigation continues into Saturday house fire in Greene County

GREENE CO., Tenn (WJHL)- Multiple emergency crews are battling a house fire in Greene County.

The fire is in the 35 hundred block of Rheatown Road.

“We possibly got it down to about 90 percent at this point if there’s any hot spots from outside. It’s too dangerous to go in cause it has a basement underneath it so its just putting it out and make sure we got the fire well extinguished,” said Tusculum Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton.

Chief Shelton said the home is a total loss, and there are no injuries.

The homeowner was outside the home when fire crews arrived.

The Tusculum Fire Department said they don’t think anyone else was in the home but possible a dog.

Chief Shelton said it’s too early to tell what started the fire.

This is a developing story.