BREAKING: Hep A case confirmed at Cheddar’s in Bristol, vaccines being provided

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District have reported that an employee at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Airport Rd. in Bristol, Virginia, has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Authorities said in a release Wednesday, “persons who ate there on November 16 or 17, 2019 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.”

The Hepatitis A vaccine is available at the Washington County Health Department, 15068 Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday, December 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, December 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper, or before preparing food can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A.

For more information, you can visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/hepatitis-a/ or call 276-676-5604 or 276-645-0947.