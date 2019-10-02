Breaking News
Greeneville PD on scene of homicide investigation

BREAKING: Greeneville PD investigating homicide

by: News Channel 11 Staff

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville Police confirmed with News Channel 11 they were on the scene of a homicide investigation early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from officials that investigation was underway at 2055 East Andrew Johnson Highway.

All police would say as of Wednesday morning is that the were investigating the death of a male and that it was being investigated as a homicide.

