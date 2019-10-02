A LIVE LOOK at the scene of a homicide investigation in Greeneville.What we know so far: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/breaking-greeneville-pd-investigating-homicide/ Posted by WJHL on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville Police confirmed with News Channel 11 they were on the scene of a homicide investigation early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from officials that investigation was underway at 2055 East Andrew Johnson Highway.

All police would say as of Wednesday morning is that the were investigating the death of a male and that it was being investigated as a homicide.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story on-air and on WJHL.com.