BREAKING: Elizabethton City Schools on precautionary lockdown, no threats made

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools entered a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elizabethton City School Public Relations Coordinator Nicole Moore, all schools in the district are on a cautionary lockdown.

Parents were contacted by the school district just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are limited at this time.

