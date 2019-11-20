BREAKING: Elizabethton City Schools on precautionary lockdown, no threats made

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools entered a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elizabethton City School Public Relations Coordinator Nicole Moore, all schools in the district are on a cautionary lockdown.

Parents were contacted by the school district just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

RECENT: Juvenile suspect charged after school shooting threat at Elizabethton High School

Details are limited at this time.

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 for updates as we follow this story.