BREAKING: Barricaded person at Elizabethton motel, active police situation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Elizabethton Police Department confirmed with News Channel 11 there was an active police situation at Travelers Inn in Elizabethton.

According to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw, officers first responded to a report of a person inside a room that wouldn’t leave.

When officers were on scene they heard shots fired.

At this time, Chief Shaw describes it as a situation with a “barricaded person.”

