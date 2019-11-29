UPDATE: THP: Charges pending against Kingsport man after striking two homes in Highway 11W crash

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released new details on a crash in Rogersville Thursday night that left two homes struck by a vehicle.

THP reports a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Highway 11 Westbound in Rogersville around 7:38 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Camry was 40-year-old Mitchell Godsey, of Kingsport.

Rogersville police had initiated a pursuit of the vehicle and issued a be-on-the-lookout for it.

The Camry was north of Russel Drive when Godsey reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road.

The report from THP says the Camry traveled through a yard and started to overturn.

The vehicle tore down a fence and flag pole at one home on Russell Drive and continued into the neighbor’s property.

The Camry then struck a vehicle, fence and the home at 101 Russell Drive.

Godsey was injured and transported to the hospital. He was wearing his seat belt.

Charges are currently pending against Godsey.

PREVIOUS STORY

Highway 11 Westbound is down to one lane due to a car that crashed into two homes in Rogersville.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad Public Information Officer Corey Young told News Channel 11 that the rescue squad was dispatched to a vehicle that had struck two houses on Highway 11 at Russell Drive.

Emergency crews are on scene, including the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, who advised drivers that traffic will be delayed in this area on social media.

While en route to the scene, law enforcement was told that at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews extricated the patient from the vehicle and the patient was transported to an area emergency room.

In addition to striking the two structures, Young told News Channel 11 that the driver also hit two parked vehicles along Highway 11 W.

The structures hit have “sufficient damage,” Young said.

Prior to the incident, the vehicle was the subject of a reckless driver be-on-the-lookout.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the scene.

