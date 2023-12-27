BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — For many people, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is the calmest work week of the year, but staff with the Branch House say it’s one of the busiest of their year.

“We all do see a spike in abuse this time of year,” Coordinated Community Response Specialist Brittany Fleenor told News Channel 11. “The shelters stay very busy and very full.

Branch House staff can spend the holidays helping with everything from filing for orders of protection to attending court hearings or finding shelter placements.

“This time of year is really a busy time for us and for domestic violence shelters, for really all service industries and service agencies that provide care and help to victims of domestic violence,” Fleenor said.

Fleenor says the volumes of calls begin rising around the middle of December and stay high through the first week of January.

“This is the most stressful time of year for people who are dealing with things like financial difficulties, grief and loss,” Fleenor said. “When you add any one of those stressors, along with someone who may already have abusive tendencies, that’s a recipe for a really dangerous situation.”

She added that gatherings that center on alcohol or substance consumption can create more opportunities for abuse.

Fleenor encouraged people to watch for the signs of abuse in those closest to them.

“One of the biggest red flags is if a family member or a loved one stops participating in things that they are really passionate about or love to participate in,” Fleenor said.

For example, if a friend or family member in a new relationship is skipping out on family traditions or usual holiday festivities.

If you notice any red flags, Fleenor said, don’t hesitate to speak up.

“Come at it from a very supportive and loving angle and say, ‘We love you and we’re concerned about this. Is everything, OK?'”

Once you’ve spoken up, Fleenor said it is important to be familiar with the resources available for people in abusive situations.

Branch House, for example, takes calls at its hotline 423-574-7233 all day, every day.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) also runs 24/7.