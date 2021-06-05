BRAKES at Bristol Motor Speedway trains teens to drive safely

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway is hosting a national teen defensive driving program this weekend.

Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe (BRAKES) was started in 2008 by former drag racing champion Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a car accident.

Herbert says his more than 40,000 teens across the country have been trained in this life-saving mission. The team of instructors want to help as much as they can.

“Most people aren’t put into bad situations until the moment,” said the Lead Instructor of Skid and Recovery Jeremy Birch. “So, we’re trying to simulate those situations to give you training to know what to do and more confidence, because with driving, with sports, any of it, you need to have confidence in yourself to make the right decisions.”

According to the program, teens who have taken the course are 64 percent less likely to have a car accident.

The program lasts through Sunday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If there are spots available, you can register here. If classes are full, there is a waitlist option.