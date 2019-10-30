Brad Batt announces candidacy for TN State House Representative for District 6

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brad Batt, a local entrepreneur, and small business owner, announced his candidacy for Tennessee State House District 6 at Rotary Park on Tuesday.

Batt, a nine-year resident of Johnson City, says he will campaign on a platform focused on fairness and freedom.

“There’s a lot of political rhetoric today, and I think if we sit down and talk to each other, there’s a lot more in common than we have here, especially in our community than what divides us,” Batt said.

Along with his fiancee and media coordinator, Jenny Morgan; and his daughter, Towne Acres Elementary School second-grader Ann Marie, Batt and his campaign team believe that the key issues will be education, healthcare, and the economy.

“We need a Tennessee committed to creating a fair economy that doesn’t leave anyone behind; a fair healthcare system that is patient-focused, not profit-focused; and a free society in which Tennesseans can pursue a life that is meaningful to them and their family,” emphasized Batt.

Batt gained the endorsement of Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones at his rally Tuesday. Batt will be campaigning as a Democrat.

“I am running to ensure that Tennessee remains a place of freedom and opportunity for all,” said Batt.

Batt is the owner of a computer software company called BlueZebra Sports.

Come election time, Batt will square off against incumbent Micah Van Huss, a Republican.