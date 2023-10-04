KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Basketball and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport are teaming up to host a Youth Basketball Clinic.

The clinic is set to take place on Oct. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club in Kingsport. The clinic is open to all youth aged 5-18.

ETSU Head Coach Brooks Savage and several men’s basketball players will provide hands on-coaching along with helping participants with fundamentals, essential skills, and improvement of their basketball game.

For more information, please contact the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport at (423) 230-4160.