(WJHL) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire (BGME) is hosting its first Valentine’s Day online auction for a variety of items until Feb. 13 at 8 a.m.

Items include Ralph Lauren products, themed baskets and a Kenmore grill, to name a few. Most items range from $30 to $40, and all the proceeds will benefit BGME.

The auction is live on the Boys & Girls Club website.

BGME serves children in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.