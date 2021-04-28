LIVE NOW /
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport to use Eastman Foundation grant money for summer STEAM Program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport will be able to introduce a popular summer program thanks to grant money from Eastman Chemical Company.

The Eastman Foundation is donating $25,000 to the club as part of their $1 million global relief effort.

The Boys & Girls Club will use the money to fund the summer “Code in Class” program.

Code in Class is a story-infused, animated program that delivers complex computer science and coding curriculum to elementary-aged students in a fun and easy way.

The program aligns with the focus of Eastman and the Eastman Foundation to support and enable science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education.

