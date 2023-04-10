KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport will host its annual spring gala coming up on Saturday, May 13. This year’s theme is “Let ’em roll, changing the odds for Kids.”

Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport

The Vegas-themed event will be held at Meadowview Convention Center. Tickets are $100 each.

In addition to the Gala, the Club is hosting its yearly raffle for a Porche Macan. Tickets for the raffle are also $100. Only 1,300 tickets will be sold and the deadline to buy raffle tickets is Wednesday, May 10 at 5:00 pm. The drawing for the winner will be held at the Gala.

To buy raffle tickets or for more information, click here.