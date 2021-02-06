Boy Scouts perform ceremonial US flag disposal

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When an American flag is no longer fitted for display due to wear and tear, it’s code to retire them — preferably by fire.

Boy Scouts of the Overmountain District kicked off Scout Week Saturday in downtown Bristol with a disposal of unserviceable flags ceremony.

Boy Scout Troop 113 will be fulfilling a time honored tradition of retiring old and fraying American Flags this week with respect and dignity. Full story tonight on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/SJG7vXJgQz — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) February 6, 2021

Flags from all over the region were donated to retire honorably in the continuous fire as they were saluted.

The ceremony is expected to continue from sunrise on Saturday all through the week until Saturday, Feb. 13.