Boy Scouts perform ceremonial US flag disposal

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When an American flag is no longer fitted for display due to wear and tear, it’s code to retire them — preferably by fire.
Boy Scouts of the Overmountain District kicked off Scout Week Saturday in downtown Bristol with a disposal of unserviceable flags ceremony.
Flags from all over the region were donated to retire honorably in the continuous fire as they were saluted.
The ceremony is expected to continue from sunrise on Saturday all through the week until Saturday, Feb. 13.