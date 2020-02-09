Boy Scouts honoring history with continuous campfire

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Local Boy Scouts are spending their weekend giving back and looking back on the the nation’s history.

The Buffalo Mountain’s continuous campfire is a weekend-long celebration of scouting’s anniversary in Gray.

Scouts from several organizations are participating in flag retirement ceremonies.

Flags from all across the region were donated for their proper retirement.

Event organizers say the ceremony gives the scouts a chance to reflect.

“The way we do it here is we fold the flag the way the flag should be folded,” said Jerry Moyer, crew advisor for Boy Scout Venture Crew 240. “We then set it in the fire, step back, we salute as we’re holding our salute, we contemplate what the flag means to us and what it means to the nation.”