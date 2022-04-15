MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning house fire in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue took the life of a boy, according to police.

At 12:38 a.m. Friday, Smyth County deputies arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames as several crews worked to extinguish the fire.

A release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) revealed that once crews gained control of the flames, responders found the remains of a juvenile boy inside the home.

Virginia State Police (VSP) continues to assist the SCSO in the investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time. Other crews that responded to the fire included the Adwolfe, Marion, Atkins and Chilhowie fire departments.

No further details have been released.