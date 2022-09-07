JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A lead advocate for policing changes in Johnson City came away pleased following an initial “listening session” with City Manager Cathy Ball — and the feeling was mutual.

Ben Putland of the so-called “Terminate Turner” group wasn’t ready to shout from the rooftops, but he said the group that formed following details in a federal lawsuit against the city and Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has reason for optimism after its first one-on-one session with Ball.

“Whether or not she is able to do anything or actually willing to do anything in the long run, more than any other city official or public servant that we’ve interacted with she has been willing to return calls, return emails, meet with us,” Putland told News Channel 11 Wednesday, the day after Ball met with about 10 group members. “Leaps and bounds in her favor.”

The group’s primary focus has surrounded details about the Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) alleged handling of sexual assault cases. Kateri “Kat” Dahl’s June 23 lawsuit naming Turner and the city as defendants claims her work agreement as a federal prosecutor was wrongfully terminated after she pressed the JCPD to more fully investigate multiple sexual assault allegations against a downtown business owner named by the pseudonym “Robert Voe” in Dahl’s suit.

“I was very impressed that the group was very vulnerable in terms of sharing their feelings and emotions around the topic and not just demands,” Ball said of the meeting, the first of two she offered to the group. “I think that a number of them had been doing research in terms of trying to gather information on their own, and sharing information and concerns that we have in common with them.”

Putland said the group’s leaders continue to believe Turner should be at least suspended pending the lawsuit’s outcome and a third-party investigation the city has solicited. But he said Ball’s transparency about the city’s process, her explanation of the “nuts and bolts” of policing and her willingness to discuss possible changes to how sexual assaults are approached have put the group in a mode of cautious patience.

That could include a greater focus on “trauma informed care,” whether directly from the police or with other agencies coming alongside to help sexual assault victims feel heard and not shamed.

“Trauma-informed care doesn’t necessarily focus on arrests and prosecution and justice,” Putland said. “It does have the side effect of that being slightly more common, but it is very victim-focused policy and care and that’s what we’re worried about.”

He said the group’s earlier appearances at City Commission meetings and its “Terminate Turner” moniker may sound aggressive, but that they come from a place of passion.

“We’re passionate about victims,” he said. “We have lots of stories about victims, in our group even, won’t report to the police because they’re scared of how they’re going to be treated, scared of being victimized.”

Ball sounded open to trying to figure out a way for Johnson City to become a place where a greater percentage of sexual assault victims feel safe in sharing their accounts and getting both help and justice.

She said over her years in public service she’s seen an increasing workload placed on police and other public servants to “deal with folks who are in trauma from a lot of different reasons.”

As the Terminate Turner group continues keeping the heat on with respect to whatever findings arise from the lawsuit and the Daigle Law Group’s independent review, Ball said she’s hopeful the citizen group will stay engaged with efforts to bring social workers, nurses, or whatever best “ecosystem” would work to improve post-traumatic life for victims.

“We have law enforcement here who is willing to do this,” she said. “I would say that’s not always been the experience in terms of talking with law enforcement, asking them what they need and them saying it would help them to have nurses, to have social workers to help them with that engagement with victims very early on.”

Ball said officers can easily find themselves asked to do things that aren’t within their purview or that they can even legally do in their roles.

“It puts them in conflict a lot, and I think we have officers here, we have men and women in the police department who recognize this and who want to reach out and say ‘we can do this a different way.'”

While that prospect intrigues Putland, he said the proof will be in where things go from here. He believes Turner himself should be willing to communicate with the group. And he said group members — a number of whom have experience working at downtown establishments — remain convinced the allegations of either corruption or incompetence with respect to the botched arrest of “Voe” are the city’s to disprove.

“Public servants, we believe, are required to do the due diligence to ensure to their community that they are serving them to the best of their ability,” Putland said. “And one of the things that we’ve pushed for is much more open and clear transparency in the department, because we have people who spend time looking through public records, looking through what’s available on websites, whatever, and it’s very difficult to get any hard information from the city or department about the department’s goings on day to day.”

But Putland hopes the group can continue forging a relationship with Ball that leads not just to a sense of resolution in the current affair but to a long-term citizen engagement that makes working-class people feel included and heard.

They plan to provide examples of ways they believe they can move forward at the next listening session. In exchange they’re asking for more information on the specific JCPD policy on when a sexual assault is alleged.

“Who’s the first person they see, who’s the second person, who’s the last person they see, and what happens with all the stuff in between,” Putland said.

“We know that there’s not a lot of trauma informed care, which is growing in popularity because it’s proven to work, and we would like the police department to move that way. We are not able to tell how soon a victim might see a nurse, doctor, a social worker, and we want to know that information.”

Ball said the group left her hopeful about community engagement in Johnson City.

“The responsiveness of the group, the willingness to do what they could to participate to make it better, their vulnerability — there were just a number of different human interactions that occurred during that meeting that made me feel very hopeful,” she said. “And just overwhelmingly, the number of people who want to make Johnson City as good as it can be was probably the biggest takeaway that I had.”