JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Borla Performance, a car exhaust and performance part manufacturer with a 100-acre facility in Johnson City, has decided to cut 30 jobs from their local workforce.

According to company co-founder and CEO Alyse Borla, the reduction was painful to make.

“Throughout our 45-year history, Borla has prided itself on our putting employees in highest regard,” Borla said in a statement to News Channel 11. “Feeling the same responsibility now, the difficult decision was made to eliminate approximately 30 positions through retirement, attrition, and involuntary separations.”

Johnson City’s 500 Borla Drive facility creates consumer and professional-grade parts for customers across the globe.

“While they will be missed as part of the Borla family,” Borla said. “This reduction in labor will give us the staffing necessary to keep the company successful in today’s economic environment and well into the future.”