BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Janet Atwell’s love for billiards began in her early days at home in Abingdon.

What began as a casual hobby turned into playing the game regularly after graduating college. The now 20-year billiards professional lives in Bristol and opened up Borderline Billiards shortly after turning pro in 2004.

Atwell plans to relocate the business just a few doors down on State Street from its current location at 628 State Street into the Uncle Sam Pawn Shop building. Atwell said the pawn shop will remain in business and share a space with Borderline Billiards.

Atwell said that the new space will add a more professional feel and atmosphere.

“We always play it on nine-foot tables and really nice equipment,” Atwell said. “I decided in order to have that kind of facility that I needed to put forth the effort to make that.”

The new 12,000-square-foot location will be double the size of the current location. It will have another floor and 20 pool tables. Those tables will be equipped with cameras, tablets and monitors that can stream pool matches.

Atwell said that the move could attract big billiard events and tournaments to the stateline.

“The other side of the building I want to be very professional, and I want it designed to be arena style,” Atwell said. “That’s so I could host some of the major events and bring in some of the top pros and the best players in the world.”

Atwell herself is one of those highly ranked players in the world with a high ranking among Women Professional Billiards Association (WPBA) players.

The professional area in the new venue will be the Brunswick Arena. Brunswick Billiards Group recently partnered with Atwell, and will provide the tables in the venue.

Brunswick Billiards Group President Nick Baron said the arena will be geared toward hosting high-end events and pro-am events. He said that the partnership with Atwell and Borderline Billiards is just the beginning of future growth.

“I think there’s a huge opportunity with her and the network that she has and the things that we’re going to do going forward with the new space,” Baron said.

After numerous years in the Bristol community, Atwell said that she’s thankful for all the support that she’s received over the years.

“Bristol is a great place to live and a great place to be,” Atwell said. “I know that this new facility is going to be home to many, many people.”

Construction on the new venue is set to be completed sometime in February.