Boones Creek P.E. teachers record interactive video to help students stay active

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- School districts in our region are still operating partly, if not entirely online and that can make some subjects, like physical education, harder to teach.

Two P.E. teachers at Boones Creek Elementary have found a creative way to make online learning more fun by recording interactive videos for their students.

Alec Johnson and Jonathan Fox said they’ve also been able to incorporate other teachers in these videos.

The two also said students have liked the clips so much that parents have sent in videos of their children singing along!