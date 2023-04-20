JOHNSON CITY, (Tenn.) — A Tri-Cities music venue is on track to get a sizable grant in the Tennessee budget.

The House of Representatives approved amendments Wednesday. Among the House Appropriations was $750,000 for the Boones Creek Opry.

A spokesman for the Opry said the money will be used to triple the size of the venue on Hales Chapel Road in Johnson City.

The Senate will vote on the budget Thursday.

The Boones Creek Historical Trust runs the Opry where the region’s musical roots are celebrated with live performances every Saturday night.