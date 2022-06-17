BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials introduced a new hub for Saturday night gospel and bluegrass music.

The Boones Creek Opry, made possible by donations from Wolfe Development and Hicks Construction, is located at the historic Keefauveer homestead at 632 Hales Chapel Road. The City of Johnson City gifted the organization to the Boones Creek Historical Trust.

In addition to musical performances Saturday at 6 p.m., visitors can also participate in craft-making workshops, music lessons and learn more about the history of the Boones Creek community.

HAPPENING NOW: The Boones Creek Historical Trust is officially inaugurating the Boones Creek Opry today@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/1UtvwZEDV2 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 17, 2022

Admission to the performances is $2, according to the organization’s website.

“The Oprey will be a magnet that keeps people coming again and again to become a part of something beautiful and to keep it going for generations,” State Rep. Rebecca Alexander said.

The Boones Creek Opry continues to partner with ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music program.