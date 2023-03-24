JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted for the second time to approve the annexation of a local eatery’s location Thursday night.

At its regularly scheduled meeting, the commission heard a second reading of the ordinance that would rezone the 1.75-acre property on North Roan Street that the Boones Creek Holy Taco sits on.

There were no changes to the ordinance from its first reading, and commissioners did not have any questions after the brief presentation. The ordinance passed unanimously.

The annexation must still pass a third and final reading and a public hearing, which is scheduled for April 6. If passed, the restaurant would then be annexed into Johnson City and have access to city services like wastewater, code enforcement and trash collection.

As of Friday, the restaurant is designated as being in Washington County.