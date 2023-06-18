JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -The Boones Creek Holy Taco Cantina was awarded a liquor license this week.

A liquor license is something that Assistant General Manager Katie Robinson said that they’ve wanted since the Johnson City location opened.

Previously, the only alcohol the restaurant could serve was beer. Now, the restaurant will be able to have a full bar with margaritas.

Robinson said that the ability to serve liquor and margaritas will bring larger crowds of people to the restaurant.

“We noticed that a lot more people will stick around and have a couple drinks and just have fun downstairs,” Robinson said.

The restaurant will host a grand opening party on July 7 to celebrate the new license.