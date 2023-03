JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities restaurant got one step closer to being annexed into Johnson City on Thursday.

The Johnson City Commission approved the first reading to annex Holy Taco’s Boones Creek location, meaning the restaurant would get city services like wastewater, solid waste collection and code enforcement.

Holy Taco at Boones Creek is currently annexed in Washington County.

The annexation still needs to clear a public hearing and two more readings.