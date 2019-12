WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While the rest of Washington County, TN Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, one school will be closed the whole day.

According to Washington County Schools Supervisor of Special Education Jarrod Adams, Boones Creek Elementary School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with the school’s HVAC system.

Boones Creek Elementary is the only school that will be closed in the school district on Monday.