JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With $2.1 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds coming available, a long-delayed athletic complex at Boones Creek Elementary School appears to be on the verge of becoming reality.

“The new commission is motivated, I think, to provide a sports complex for this Boones Creek community and put it next to the school site,” Mayor Joe Grandy said Tuesday. On Monday night, the Washington County Commission’s ARPA committee approved the use of $2.1 million for a project whose cost has grown from $3 million a few years ago to nearly $7 million now.

The ARPA funds had initially been allocated to BrightRidge for a broadband grant. According to Greg Matherly, Chairman of the Washington County Commission, the commission had approved that funding earlier this year, but after BrightRidge did not receive the grant, they decided to apply the funds to the athletic complex.

The ARPA funds bring the current total available to finish the project to $5.2 million. Washington County’s Board of Education was set to meet Tuesday night to look at a bid proposal with costs ranging from the minimum needed to play on the four fields ($4.1 million) to all the bells and whistles ($6.9 million).

“It’s really a matter of how the school board wants to take a second look at it and whether they decide to commit more dollars,” Grandy said. “Then we just need to pull the trigger on it and get it started.”

Just a few months ago, the county was far from that figure, with $2.1 million left over from $3.2 million it had allocated four years ago as it prepared to construct a new K-8 school in Boones Creek. During construction, more than a million dollars of grading and underground infrastructure occurred, but the remainder of the project exceeded the budget.

Washington County Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the board will review the bid to ensure it meets the school’s criteria.

“Affirm that yes, this certainly meets the needs of the students at Boones Creek Elementary School, but more importantly it’s going to meet the needs of the community around that school, in that area,” said Boyd.

The work, which includes four ballfields, a walking trail and track, several buildings and lighting, was bid several times over the past few years, Grandy said. The bid amounts and the money available were always far apart, but leaders from both the county and the schools realized further waiting wasn’t the best option.

“It’s obvious that the cost of development isn’t going to get lower,” Grandy said.

Moving from dirt to diamonds

This summer, the Washington County Board of Education committed an additional $1 million, and the county solicited bids with very specific language that would allow for including or excluding certain features.

“I think we have a pretty competitive bid,” Grandy said of a proposal from Preston Construction. With all the bells and whistles, the county would get four fields (two baseball and two softball) with lights, three buildings, a walking track that circles the campus and a walking trail. One building sits in the center of the four fields similar to the scorers/concession building at Winged Deer Park’s athletic complex.

Four deductions listed get the bid below the amount that will be available if the Washington County Commission approves the ARPA proposal at its Oct. 27 meeting. Those include two buildings (but not the one at the center of the fields), lighting for the fields, and the walking track.

Those changes take the bid to $5,015,950, while other “value engineering” options can get the amount down to just over $4 million.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Washington County Board of Education reviewed the bid, requesting that lighting be included. Otherwise, they approved the plan with just two ‘no’ votes, sending the bid back to the Washington County Commission. The Commission will include the bid on its full agenda later in October.

“We just have to get the resolutions prepared,” said Matherly. “County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson is working on those now and will be ready for consideration.”