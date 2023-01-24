JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction of the new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School will soon begin.

Local officials will gather at the site at 11 a.m. Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The project will see four new ball fields — two for baseball and two for softball — next to the school.

The fields will feature dugouts, restrooms, fencing, concession stands, and artificial turf infields.

The Washington County Commission approved $5.3 million for the project last October.