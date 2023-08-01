JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction is well underway on the Boones Creek Athletic Complex, right next door to Boones Creek Elementary School.

Groundbreaking on the project happened this past January.

“The beginning of the project, we suffered some weather issues with it being winter time and just being wet,” said project manager with Preston Construction Company, Juston Nunnery. “We were able to speed up a little bit once we started getting some dry weather, but it’s gone well. They’ve moved probably a little bit ahead of schedule.”

One of the original plans included four fields: two baseball and two softball fields with lights, three buildings, a walking track that circles the campus and a walking trail.

Currently, work is underway with those four fields and lights, and a building in the middle that has restrooms and concessions. The fields’ dugouts, fencing and artificial turf infield are also being put together.

“You’ll have a top-notch place to play baseball, softball, so especially at an elementary school or just in the county in general, not any other county in this area will have something like that to go to,” said Nunnery.

An example the layout was posted outside of the construction site. (Photo: WJHL).

Last Monday, the Washington County Commission approved $800,000 to go towards the project. This is additional funding to an already over $5 million project.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says the additional funding is going towards the last finishing touches on the project and to add lighting to the complex.

“The students will be able to play here pretty much all of the time and then, of course, we can have tournaments,” said Grandy. “Tournaments will rarely get rained out, so it’s really special.”

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd has been watching the construction process and says people are excited about the complex’s soon completion.

“A lot of curiosity, and people are ready to access that facility when it’s available,” said Boyd. “So, just by that alone, people’s comments about their anticipation when it’s open and their excitement about seeing it utilized, that says a lot.”

Nunnery says most of the project will be complete in late August or early September. Final electrical touches and seeding of the outfields will happen in October. The complex will be complete and ready to be used by spring of 2024.