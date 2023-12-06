JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Long-dormant prospects for a tax-incentivized retail district in Boones Creek could be headed back to the table — though with residential development potentially a big part of the picture.

Johnson City commissioners will vote Thursday on whether they want to direct planning staff to conduct “further investigation” into the requested annexation of 73 acres along Christian Church and Boones Creek roads. A city official says that property would be part of a proposed 186-acre development that would mix retail/commercial with residential uses.

The land lies within a 938-acre incentive district approved by state legislation that could allow Johnson City to recoup additional sales tax generated within an approved project within the district and to use that — within limits — to incentivize the project’s developers.

The blue-shaded property on the upper left side of the bisecting road (Boones Creek) is under request to be annexed into the City of Johnson City. (Tennessee Comptroller’s Office)

To qualify, a project would have to include at least $20 million in capital investment, attract a million visitors a year and generate at least $2 million a year in state sales tax revenue.

Two different development groups had floated proposals starting around 2020, but neither came to fruition. One of those developers, Steve Weston, said he has pulled the plug completely on the “Promenade” center he was working on, adding that the post-COVID big box retail environment is very challenging.

If the new “Boones Creek Commons” annexation study request is approved, the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission could take the matter up at its January meeting.

“Staff will present what we believe would be an appropriate zoning assignment and that would really start the ball rolling as far as the potential development of the property,” Development Services Director Will Righter told News Channel 11.

Righter said the land, owned by Stanley Harrison Jr., is part of an overall plan covering 186 acres. He could offer little else at this point in terms of who the developer would be or any of their specific hopes or plans, but the property owner is asking for B-4, planned arterial business district, for the land fronting Boones Creek Road and R-5, high-density residential district, for the land along Christian Church.

“We believe that this request is an appropriate use of the land,” Righter said. “It’s potential commercial and residential development district with the majority of the potential commercial development coming along Boones Creek Road, which is appropriate along that being a larger arterial road.”

He said the plan could also help address a housing shortage and that a residential component could “attract commercial developers interested in developing property.”

R-5 residential zoning allows up to 22 dwelling units per acre and is often used for apartment complexes.

“123 acres need to be annexed out of the 186,” Righter said, adding that several parcels are involved.

Harrison has a 137-acre parcel stretching across both sides of Boones Creek Road, with some of that already within the city limits. Three other parcels on the north side of Boones Creek Road, where the annexation is requested, comprise a total of 51 acres. The land is just west of BrightRidge and the Roadrunner Markets headquarters, about half a mile from Exit 17 of Interstate 26 and bounded on the west by the CSX rail line.

The brief description of the proposal in the city commission’s agenda packet notes that departments are reviewing the territory to determine their timeline for providing services, along with financial impacts of the proposed annexation.

Whether the proposed and still-unrevealed plan would generate enough sales tax or visitors to qualify for the Regional Retail Tourism District incentives remains to be seen.

“There’s great interest in the commercial development obviously with it falling within the special zone that was established through state law,” Righter said. He said the area requested for B-4 and the residential portion is “about what we have at this point.”