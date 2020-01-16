Boone police seeking man who stole hoverboards, other items from Walmart

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Authorities in Boone, North Carolina are seeking a man who left a Walmart without paying for several items.

According to a release from the High Country Crime Stoppers, the man left the Walmart in Boone on December 24, 2019 at 3:54 p.m. without paying for the following items:

4 Hoverboards

A Microwave

A Flat Screen TV

An Instant Pot

The suspect, a white male who was spotted by cameras in a dark shirt and blue jeans, was last seen leaving the area in a Suzuki XLL7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.