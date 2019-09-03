Boone police seek public’s help in identifying two suspects from $700 Walmart scam

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Authorities are seeking two suspects who used a quick change scam to steal $700 at a Walmart in Boone.

According to a release from the High Country Crime Stoppers, police responded to the store on August 18.

The suspect is described as a white female with a medium build. She was seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, white pants and a cream-colored hat.

The second suspect is described as a medium build male with a darker complexion. He was seen on surveillance wearing dark blue jean shorts, a cream polo shirt, a black ball cap with an unknown label, black flip flops and a gold watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.