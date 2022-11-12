BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help following the vandalism of a Masonic Lodge in Boone.

According to a release from the Boone Police Department, members of the Snow Masonic Lodge reported spray paint depicting derogatory terms and symbols on the building.

The vandalism reportedly occurred sometime between Oct. 31. and Nov. 8. at the 240 Temple Drive Snow Masonic Lodge in Boone.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or of the identities of the people involved to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 (Watauga County), 828-737-0125 (Avery County) or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. Tips can also be submitted here.