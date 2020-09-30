Boone PD: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting, killing two Maryland pedestrians while driving impaired

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL)- A woman was arrested in Boone, North Carolina after police say she hit and killed two pedestrians while driving impaired.

According to a release from the Boone Police Department, first responders were called to the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive around 11 p.m. on Friday, September 4.

The release says a collision occurred at the intersection when a 2016 Nissan headed east on East King Street hit two pedestrians who were crossing the street at a designated crosswalk.

Boone Police officers responded along with the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics.

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead on the scene due to their injuries, BPD reports.

The release says the pedestrians were identified as Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54. The pair were both of Frostburg, Maryland.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Madison Jane Mahagan, 21.

Mahagan, of Durham, North Carolina, was arrested and initially charged with driving while impaired.

After the investigation was completed, officers testified before a grand jury, who returned a True Bill of Indictment for Mahagan on Monday, September 28.

The release says Mahagan turned herself in and was formally charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle.

She was placed on a $100,000 secured bond and given a court date of November 16, 2020.